South Korean actress-model Song Yoo-jung dead at 26

KUALA LUMPUR — South Korean actress Song Yoo-jung has died. She was 26 years old.

Korean media quoted her agency Sublime Artist Agency stating: “Song Yu-jung passed away on Jan 23.”

However, the agency did not say what the cause of her death was.

Song made her TV drama debut in the series Golden Rainbow (2014).

She had acted in two other series since then, Make Your Wish (2014) and School 2017 (2017).

The model had also appeared in iKON’s Goodbye Road music video.

