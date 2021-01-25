 South Korean actress-model Song Yoo-jung dead at 26 | Inquirer Entertainment
Close  

South Korean actress-model Song Yoo-jung dead at 26

/ 01:39 PM January 25, 2021
Song Yoo-jung

Song Yoo-jung passed away on Jan 23. Photo: Song Yoo-jung/Instagram via The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR — South Korean actress Song Yoo-jung has died. She was 26 years old.

Korean media quoted her agency Sublime Artist Agency stating: “Song Yu-jung passed away on Jan 23.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the agency did not say what the cause of her death was.

Song made her TV drama debut in the series Golden Rainbow (2014).

FEATURED STORIES

She had acted in two other series since then, Make Your Wish (2014) and School 2017 (2017).

The model had also appeared in iKON’s Goodbye Road music video.

Read Next
Don't miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: death, Entertainment, Song Yoo-jung, South Korea
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.


© Copyright 1997-2021 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.