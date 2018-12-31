LOOK: Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola welcomes 2019 in South Korea

For lovebirds Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola, being with each other amid the sub-zero temperature in Seoul, South Korea is the best way to start 2019.

Manzano divulged that he and Mendiola are on a trip together, via his Instagram account on Sunday, Dec. 30. Clad in thick clothes to combat the freezing winter, the couple was all smiles as they held each other in the middle of a busy street.

While the cold weather would make one care more about keeping warm than dressing up, Mendiola managed to marry the two together in her chic ensemble, as per her Instagram account on the same day. Wearing a navy blue puffer jacket, printed skirt, black tights and a pair of black knee-high boots, the actress looked ready to traipse through the snow in style.

The two continued to explore the streets with smiles on their faces despite the sub-zero temperature.

The couple, who fondly call each other “howhow,” went for another stroll to see the beautiful city lights at night, as seen via Manzano’s Instagram Stories.

The cold doesn’t seem to bother Mendiola as much if the cone of what looks like a vanilla ice cream she had amid the freezing weather is any indication.

The two then joined the New Year’s countdown at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun, as per Mendiola’s Instagram Stories. Manzano can be seen curling up in a ball in an attempt to ward off the cold brought about by the -8 degrees Celsius temperature.

When the clock struck 12, Manzano and Mendiola sweetly kissed each other’s cheeks.

In a separate post, Mendiola thanked 2018 for teaching her forgiveness, love and patience. She said that she learned how to be more positive when it comes to life, let go of things she has no control over and change things she can.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend asked his fans to be the kindest people they can be this 2019. However, he noted that while kindness should prevail, they should learn how to fight back.

“Be kind, be generous, be a good heart walking this earth, be the kindest person you know BUT don’t take sh*t from anyone, fight back with fists, intellect, drive/determination or the law (your choice)… just fight back,” he said. JB

