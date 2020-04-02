Rihanna intends to raise children—even without a partner

In 10 years’ time, Rihanna sees herself having children—three of them or maybe even four.

“Ten years? I’ll be 42! I will be ancient,” the pop star jokingly said in an interview for the May issue of British Vogue magazine.

And it doesn’t really matter if she has to raise them with or without a partner.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” she pointed out. “But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. The only thing that can raise a child truly … is love.”

Rihanna has been neck-deep with work. Aside from music, the singer is also in charge of her own fashion house, Fenty, and cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty—both of which are under the prestigious luxury fashion group LVMH.

She admitted that her current “work, work, work” mentality isn’t going to be sustainable in the long run. But she’s willing to put in the long hours now if it meant not needing to in the future.

“I’m working like this now so that I don’t have to in the future,” she stressed. “I know I will want to live differently.”

And as Rihanna gets older, the more she realizes the importance of focusing on the things that matters. “Since I turned 32, I’ve been realizing that life is short… You don’t have a lot of time to tolerate sh*t, you know? You put so much on your plate,” related the music artist, who has been keeping her fans anticipating the release of her ninth studio album. “When you’re overwhelmed, you need to start cutting things out. And I’m overwhelmed too much. What’s happening now is that I’m going back to black and white. My grey area is shutting down,” she said. —ALLAN POLICARPIO

