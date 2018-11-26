Boy or girl? Marian, Dingdong reveal gender of second baby

Celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes are having a baby boy!

The couple announced on Sunday, Nov. 25, the gender of their second child in a Youtube video.

The gender reveal took place during the Color Run last Sunday, Nov. 18, where the whole family participated.

As the family finished the race, blue powder exploded and Rivera wrote “boy” on the floor.

On the latter part of the video, three-year-old Zia blew her birthday cake and wished for a baby brother.

“I’m ate na!” Zia shouted.

Rivera and Dantes first announced they were expecting a second child in September 2018. /cbb

